Grant supports suicide prevention in area schools

GOSHEN — A $10,000 grant from a local philanthropic group will go toward suicide prevention in Elkhart County schools.
The organization 100 Women Who Care voted in January to apply their philanthropy toward helping Leslie Weirich reach students for the next three years. Her program is designed to provide young people with tools, helping them to become resilient and hold on to hope during tough times.
Leslie’s Hope and the Oaklawn Foundation offer training to students in Elkhart County schools. For her, she said, the work is deeply personal. Her son Austin died by suicide in September 2016. Two years later, when a teammate ended his life, Weirich began talking more publicly and helping others.
In Indiana, someone dies by suicide every eight hours. Weirich said she wants to prevent as many of those as possible and funding helps.
“It’s all about teaching wellness and resilience,” she said.
In October 2021, Weirich took her dream to Oaklawn to get additional suicide prevention programs in local schools. Schools can now get the Sources of Strength program for free through the partnership that she and Oaklawn have created.
Weirich also speaks and advocates nationally to prevent suicide by offering tools for managing stress and anger and building connections, particularly among teens.
“Connection is protection,” she said.
Kim Pedler nominated Leslie’s Hope at the 100 Women meeting in January and presented to the group about its work. Her father had died by suicide.
“I knew this needed to be talked about,” she said.
