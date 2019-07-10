Granger man accused of threatening someone with a gun

ELKHART — A Granger man is accused of threatening someone over a relationship issue using a replica of Wyatt Earp’s gun.
Anthony Wine, 46, is charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony, in the order for his arrest issued Friday. The warrant was issued following an investigation by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office into an alleged incident in May.
His bond is set at $10,000 in the warrant. A Level 5 felony is punishable by up to six years in prison.
According to court documents:
A man came to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office on May 15 to report that someone had threatened him with a revolver in a Walmart parking lot the previous day. He said a van pulled up next to him and the driver said his name was Tony.
Tony pulled out a silver revolver and told the man to stay away from a certain woman, according to the victim. He said he had already broken up with the woman over a year ago.
He later said the gun was a silver long-barreled revolver and that he could see the bullets in the cylinder.
The victim also provided text messages he received on May 14. They included threats such as, “I will end u if u ever talk to her again.”
Investigators contacted the woman the victim named, who confirmed the number that the texts were sent from was Wine’s. She provided other texts from Wine from May 14 that mention a gun as well as threatening someone.
“I believe he was telling the truth... when I put the gun to his head people don’t tend to lie when that happens,” one text read.
The woman said the gun Wine pointed at the victim isn’t bored all the way through so it couldn’t actually shoot.
Detectives then contacted Wine, who said he had not been himself recently. He admitted that he told the victim to stay away from the woman but otherwise never threatened him.
He also said his gun is a replica of the one owned by famous Wild West gunfighter Wyatt Earp, but said he never actually pointed at the victim.
