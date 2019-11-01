Governor to stump for Miller

ELKHART — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s re-election campaign has confirmed he will visit Saturday to support the Republican candidate for mayor, Dave Miller.
The governor will take part in an event at Lex 530 in the River District starting at 11:15 a.m., part of a three-day effort by Holcomb to support 10 Republican candidates for mayor throughout the state.
“Indiana is on a roll,” Holcomb said. “Hoosiers know that putting people first is how we stay on the right track, and that’s the leadership that these Republican candidates will deliver as mayor. By working together, I know we can continue delivering results for Hoosiers across Indiana.”
Holcomb has also begun his own re-election campaign, though the gubernatorial election is one year away. His campaign manager, Kyle Hupfer, who is also the chairman of the Indiana Republican Party, will join him on the tour. Hupfer visited Elkhart last Saturday at another Miller campaign event at Lex 530.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.