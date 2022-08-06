Republican Rep. Tim Brown, center, listens to Democratic Rep. Gregory Porter, right, speak at the Statehouse in Indianapolis on Friday on a bill that would issue $200 rebate payments to taxpayers and allocate $45 million more in the coming year toward state agencies that support families, young children and people who adopt. The House passed the relief bill Aug. 5, 2022 with support from both caucuses.
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's governor signed a relief bill Friday night that will provide $200 rebate payments from the state's surging budget surplus.
Though below his initially proposed $225 refunds, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said the measure "fulfills what I set out to accomplish when calling the General Assembly into special session" and establishes "long overdue increased funding" for families and young children.
