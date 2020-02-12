A bill signed into law Wednesday grants a two-year delay on schools receiving a lower A-F state rating based on scores from the 2019 or 2020 ILEARN exams. It also prevents the scores from being used in teacher evaluations, which are used in determining merit pay raises, unless the results would improve a teacher's performance rating.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana schools and teachers won't face any penalties from lower student scores on the state's new ILEARN standardized exam under a proposal the governor signed Wednesday.
The bill signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb grants a two-year delay on schools receiving a lower A-F state rating based on scores from the 2019 or 2020 ILEARN exams. It also prevents the scores from being used in teacher evaluations, which are used in determining merit pay raises, unless the results would improve a teacher's performance rating.
