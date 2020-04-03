INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's stay-at-home order was extended Friday for two more weeks as the state's number of coronavirus-related deaths topped 100 with the anticipated illness peak still weeks away.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the extension for the order that first took effect March 25 and was set to expire Tuesday.
Holcomb has repeatedly urged residents to avoid unnecessary trips outside their home and to remain at least six feet from those they don't live with to help stem the virus spread.
The deaths of 24 more people with confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, were reported Friday by state health officials.
The new deaths increased Indiana's statewide deaths to 102, while another 408 confirmed cases of the virus boosted the statewide total to 3,437, the Indiana State Department of Health said.
Marion County, the home of Indianapolis, had 126 of the 408 new coronavirus cases reported Friday. Indianapolis and the seven counties surrounding it account for 44% of Indiana's COVID-19 deaths and more than 60% of its confirmed cases. Marion County alone has had 33 COVID-19 deaths, or 32% of Indiana's total, and 1,429 confirmed cases that account for 42% of the state's total.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
