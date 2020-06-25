INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will use $25 million in federal relief funding to help Hoosiers struggling to pay rent due to the impact of coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday.
The Indiana COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program will provide up to $500 in assistance for four months for a maximum of $2,000 in aid to eligible renters to help cover past and ongoing rent payments or late fees, a news release said. Rental assistance will be available to residents in all Indiana counties except Marion, which operates its own rental aid program.
