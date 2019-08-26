Goshen vet injured in crash dies

WAKARUSA — A Goshen man who was hit by a car west of Wakarusa earlier this month has died.
Dereck Klopfenstein, 49, a veterinarian, was hit by a jeep Aug. 8 while riding his bike around 5:30 p.m. in the 11000 block of Pierce Road.
According to Caring Bridge, the website his family used to keep the community updated on his condition, Klopfenstein was wearing a helmet at the time of the impact and riding on the roadway in the appropriate lane about one foot inside the white line, however his helmet came off in the crash.
Klopfestein sustained multiple fractures and head injuries in the crash and was airlifted to South Bend Memorial Trauma Center, where he remained the past three weeks. The family elected to withdraw life support over the weekend.
The driver of the Jeep was uninjured and cooperated with investigators, the family said. Her name has not been released. The family announced Klopfenstein's passing on Sunday.
Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, in the College Mennonite Church Fellowship Hall. The service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, in the College Mennonite Church Sanctuary.
