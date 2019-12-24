GOSHEN — A more than $470,000 agreement for new police body cameras comes with some significant savings if approved before the end of the year, the Goshen Board of Works learned Monday.
The board approved a five-year special purchase agreement with Utility Associates Inc., with annual payments of $94,380, for a set of new BodyWorn cameras for officers, patrol vehicles and interview rooms. The deal includes a $159,740 discount on the hardware and software lease cost and a $50,000 rebate for trading in the department’s old Digital Ally camera equipment.
The agreement includes 49 new in-car cameras and five interview-room cameras. It also includes 49 cameras for officers, with related equipment to trigger recordings such as a holster activation system.
The city’s surplus property declaration includes 31 in-car cameras, ranging from one to six years old, and 31 body cameras, all one to two years old.
Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said it’s an agreement that the city has been working on for a while. Waiting until 2020 to make the purchase could mean adding about $114,000 to the cost, he said.
“This is a more automated system,” he said ahead of the vote. “The storage and everything about it is actually a lot simpler for the officer, so that when they’re in those high-stress situations they don’t have a scenario where they forget to turn on everything because they were focused on saving somebody or helping somebody.”
The new system will also save some time at the end of the day, Goshen Police Chief Jose Miller said, since data will automatically be uploaded to cloud storage instead of having to be manually transferred off the device.
“It will have quite a few automatic triggers, as far as when it’s activated. The goal is to try to take that thought process away from the officer, so he can concentrate on what he’s doing at the time,” Miller said.
It’s the same vendor and camera system that was approved for the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office earlier this month. County officials OK’d the $976,000 purchase of 180 cameras in all.
The annual payments for Goshen’s purchase will be made out of the Public Safety Local Option Income Tax fund.
