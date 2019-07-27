GOSHEN — A Goshen teen received a 10-year sentence after admitting to rape, in a plea agreement that sees a child molestation charge dismissed.
Stephen Randolph, 17, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with three years suspended and to be served on probation, after pleading guilty to rape as a Level 3 felony. Police say he raped a girl who was under age 14 then threatened to kill her if she told anyone.
He was sentenced in Elkhart County Superior Court 3 on Thursday.
Under the plea agreement he entered on June 20, a charge of child molesting as a Level 3 felony will be dismissed. A Level 3 felony carries a punishment of up to 16 years in prison.
The agreement also says he will undergo a psychosexual evaluation and treatment, but all other terms are left to the court’s discretion. The court ordered that he be responsible for any counseling the victim may need and that he register as a sex offender.
According to court documents:
Randolph was arrested in July 2018, following a Goshen Police investigation into incidents that happened between December 2017 and March 2018. The victim’s mother said Randolph visited the home frequently to smoke marijuana and drink with the older residents.
The victim said that after her mother went to bed one night, Randolph told her he liked her and forced her to kiss him. He started to rape her but stopped when her mother woke up.
The following morning, after her mother went to the store, Randolph returned to the house and forced himself on the girl. She said it happened despite her protests and that he told her afterward he would kill her if she told anyone.
When police interviewed Randolph, he indicated the sex was consensual but said he had trouble remembering anything about the girl. He said he knew she was in middle school but didn’t know her exact age.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.