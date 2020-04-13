GOSHEN — The search for Goshen Community Schools’ next top administrator is suspended.
The school board announced Monday that it would halt the ongoing superintendent search due to concerns over the global coronavirus outbreak.
The board launched the superintendent search last month by posting the job and seeking input from members of the public on what they desire from the district’s next leader, who will succeed outgoing superintendent Diane Woodworth, who is retiring June 30.
It was the board’s initial plan to begin reviewing candidates in late April or early May in hopes of finding a replacement in July. The board has partnered with Lynn Lehman of the University Superintendent Search team to facilitate the search for the next superintendent.
“Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we feel it’s in Goshen’s best interest to pause our search for a new superintendent,” said board president Bradd Weddell. “We feel like once there’s a better overall outlook on the end of this pandemic, we will then re-evaluate at what time we feel it is in our best interest to start the search again.”
With the pause in effect, Weddell said the board will likely reconvene the search sometime late summer with the timeline to have a permanent superintendent in place by potentially January.
In the meantime, he said the board will proceed with looking for an interim superintendent for six months beginning July 1.
“We’ll be looking to name that individual within the next couple weeks, but we wanted to make the public aware that we are currently suspending our search for superintendent under the original timelines we were working toward,” Weddell said.
Anyone with questions is advised to contact Weddell at bweddell@goshenschools.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.