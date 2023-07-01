GOSHEN — Steve Hope, superintendent of Goshen Community Schools since 2020, announced Friday he will retire on July 31.
“I have appreciated the past few years working in the Goshen school district and it has been the highlight of my career,” he said. “I have enjoyed collaborating with Goshen administrators, board members, staff, students and families. I will continue to be supportive of Goshen Schools and wish only the best for all students and staff.”
