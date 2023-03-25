Goshen Schools receives $50,000 NIET Award1

Goshen Community Schools received a $50,000 award Friday from the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching.

 Photo provided

GOSHEN — Goshen Community Schools’ focus on educator excellence and student success was celebrated Friday when it received a surprise $50,000 award from the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching.

NIET Founder and Chairman Lowell Milken and Chief Executive Officer Joshua Barnett surprised Goshen Superintendent Steve Hope with the District Award of Excellence for Educator Effectiveness during NIET’s national conference in Indianapolis, according to a news release from the district.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.