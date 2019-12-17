2 Goshen schools on lockdown

GOSHEN — West Goshen and Model Elementary Schools were placed on lockdown Tuesday due to a “shots fired” police call in the Silverwood area.
Goshen Community Schools officials issued a statement about 9 a.m. Tuesday saying they were in communication with the Goshen Police Department and awaiting resolution of the call.
Police stated that no damage or injuries were reported as a result of the incident and that the suspect fled the area prior to police arrival.
Students and teachers are permitted to move throughout the school buildings, but no one is allowed to enter or leave the building during the lockdown, and recess will be held indoors.
