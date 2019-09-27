Goshen school board approves $78.8M budget

GOSHEN — Goshen school board members gave final, unanimous approval to a $78.8 million budget during their meeting this week.
The adopted budget for 2020 is up about $7.6 million from the approved 2019 budget, which totaled $71.2 million.
Discussing the particulars, the largest chunk of the approved spending plan is the education fund, which is budgeted at $47.2 million, up from the $40.6 million approved the previous year.
The education fund covers all the corporation’s instructional expenses including certified staff, counseling, library, ECA, and the office of the principal. It also includes an inflationary increase for all line items to cover for potential raises and increases in benefit costs, explained Kelley Kitchen, executive director of finance for Goshen Community Schools.
The primary source of revenue for the education fund is state tuition support based on enrollment.
The budget estimated for the corporation’s operations fund is listed at $15.1 million, down slightly from the $16.3 million approved for 2019.
Kitchen said operations fund pays for non-academic expenses, which includes salaries and benefits for offices of superintendent, business manager and human resources; custodian and maintenance salaries and benefits and utility bills.
The operations fund is funded through local property taxes.
The approved budget also includes a $1.5 million rainy day fund, down from the $1.75 million last year. Debt service is budgeted at $7.6 million, down from the $7.78 million approved the previous year.
The referendum debt fund is listed at $3.3 million, up from the $1.2 million approved last year and $3.96 million for the referendum fund, also up from the $3.5 million approved in 2019.
The adopted tax levy will be $26.4 million and the adopted tax rate will be 1.9423 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
The corporation’s adopted budget will be submitted to the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance for review.
