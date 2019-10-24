Goshen's lone mayoral campaign raises nearly $70K

GOSHEN — While not facing a competitive race for re-election, Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman outraised and outspent every other candidate in the city, recently filed campaign reports show.
The Democratic candidate is going into the Nov. 5 election having raised $68,790 this year. He said it’s about $10,000 less than the total going into his first mayoral election in 2015, and that he still wanted to put in the work despite running unchallenged this time.
“I’ve got mailers going out and I’m knocking on people’s doors,” he said Wednesday. “I don’t have an opponent, but I wanted to make sure the community knows I’m not taking it for granted.”
He also noted that he didn’t know he’d be running unopposed until after spending money on promotional material like a website. Republicans weren’t able to fill the ballot vacancy before the late-June deadline, after mayoral candidate Terry T. Snyder died within weeks of the primary election.
The latest receipt and expenditure reports required of every candidate cover a period from mid-April to mid-October. Stutsman began the period with $38,041 cash on hand and received an additional $20,584 during the filing period.
Stutsman received a number of direct contributions, most between $150 and $850, from individuals, businesses and organizations. Major contributions include $1,150 from engineering consultant Jones Petrie Rafinski and $1,100 from engineering consultant DLZ, and $1,450 from an individual in Indianapolis.
He spent $32,773 during the latest period and a total of $42,938 year-to-date. He said much of the money was spent on an annual golf outing fundraiser and on renting space he and other candidates could use as a headquarters, as previous Mayor Allan Kauffman had done.
“It’s my way of helping every Democrat who’s running,” Stutsman said.
Financial disclosures made by other Goshen candidates include:
Clerk-Treasurer
Angie McKee (R) reported that her campaign received $4,245 between April and October and spent $2,258.
Adam Scharf (D) reported that his campaign raised $1,846 and spent $1,166 in the period.
City Court Judge
Richard Mehl (R), unopposed, reported no campaign contributions or expenditures.
Common Council,1st District
Jim McKee (R), unopposed, reported that his campaign raised $1,000 and spent $686 in the filing period.
Common Council,2nd District
Jonathan Neufeld (D) reported that his campaign raised $2,675 between April and October and spent $985.
Doug Nisley (R) reported that his campaign received $4,400 in the filing period and spent $1,783.
Common Council,3rd District
Rafael Correa (I) reported that his campaign didn’t receive any donations but spent a total of $360 on shirts and banners since July.
Matt Schrock (R) reported that his campaign raised $950 and spent $870 between May and late September.
Jennifer Shell (D) reported that her campaign raised $4,476 in the six month period and spent $3,442.
Common Council, 4th District
Megan Eichorn (D) reported that her campaign received $1,778 for the period and spent $1,668.
Mark Huser (R) reported that his campaign received $1,917 and spent $1,131 during the period.
Common Council,5th District
Gilberto Perez Jr. (D), unopposed, reported that his campaign received $1,730 in the filing period and spent $1,315.
Common Council,At-large
David Daugherty (R) reported that his campaign raised $5,207 and spent $1,741 in the filing period.
Julia King (D) reported that her campaign raised $5,935 during the period and spent $3,897.
Charles Mumaw (D) reported that his campaign received $2,897 in the filing period and spent $972.
Brett Weddell (R) reported that his campaign raised $750 in the period and didn’t spend anything.
