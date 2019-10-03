GOSHEN — Homecoming is the theme for the First Fridays celebration in downtown Goshen.
Homecoming Dance will take place at Ignition Music Garage, 120 E. Washington St., from 8 to 10 p.m. It’s free of charge, and no registration is required. A DJ will play hits from each decade from the 1950s to the 2010s. There will also be a photo booth available.
Unlike at high school dances, alcohol will be sold for those with a photo ID, organizers said.
Prior to the Homecoming Dance, the Lavender Jazz ensemble from Goshen College will present a free concert at Ignition. The group will play from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public, with no tickets required.
Other First Friday Homecoming activities include a school spirit competition. Several downtown businesses will be competing for the People’s Choice Award for the best school spirit window display. Participants can pick up ballots at any participating store and return them to Ignition Music Garage before 9:30 p.m. to vote for a favorite and for a chance to win First Fridays prizes. Winners must be present or able to pick up prizes downtown.
Also scheduled is a pumpkin-decorating contest for children at Fables Bookshop, 215 S. Main St., from 5 to 8 p.m. or while supplies last. This activity is free of charge and sponsored by Growing Kids Learning Center and Interra Credit Union.
Additionally, there will be discounts and specials offered to teachers at various downtown businesses during First Fridays.
More information about the First Fridays Homecoming and other upcoming local events is available at DowntownGoshen.com.
