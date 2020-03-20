GOSHEN — The owners of a recently renovated restaurant in Goshen, forced to close because of a state mandate aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus, took matters into their own hands after delivering the bad news to their wait staff.
The Oasis co-owner Heather Tobias said owners suspected a restaurant shutdown was coming so they began silently making preparations and keeping less inventory. The call came Monday morning right after the vendor truck delivered a full load of fresh food.
“In our industry, the majority of people rely on cash tips, and now they’re not going to get them,” Tobias said. “We wanted to do what we think is right and take care of our employees and extended families.”
Owners began texting everyone who worked at The Oasis, asking them to come in and pick up all the perishables in order to ensure their families were fed during the shutdown.
Open just four months since the renovation, the owners of the Linway Avenue restaurant and bar attribute their recent success to their 26 staff members.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has ordered restaurants to shut down or convert to drive through or carry out service, but Tobias said she and the other owners decided that wouldn’t do for their high-end restaurant. Closing their doors entirely seemed to be the better option for now. The guidelines ask restaurants to remain closed through the end of March, but Tobias doesn’t believe the restrictions will be lifted soon.
“Around the country you’re seeing the rest of the school year being suspended,” she said. “I’m not convinced (this will be over soon).”
Much of the food in their inventory wasn’t freezable and would have otherwise gone to waste, Tobias said.
“Pretty much everyone on staff came through Monday and got something to take care of their family and we hope that lessens the financial burden they’re going to see in the coming weeks,” she said. “Some of this stuff would have gone to waste, so from the insurance perspective, inventory loss in a situation like this is not covered.”
Restaurant employee Lindsay Diemer is a single mom whose only income comes from her job at The Oasis. Just days after she found out that schools were switching to e-Learning, she also found out she was out of a job.
“When I got the message that we were closing, and shortly after that we could come and get the perishable food, I think I cried a little bit,” she said.
Diemer said she knew she worked for a great company, but decisions of the owners in the moments following the closure showed her just how full their hearts were.
“Those of us who have kids, it’s super-eerie not knowing what to expect,” she said. “I don’t disagree (closing the food service industry) was the right thing to do, but it’s definitely scary to think of what we’ll do next and how long this will last. The scariest thing is not knowing.”
One of the first people on site after The Oasis made the announcement, Diemer said she didn’t see any of the employees leave with nothing. Owners and managers were in the wings to take whatever was left. Some brought their own bags, and others used boxes already on hand to gather supplies. Fresh fruits and vegetables, and fresh meats were available for employees to take.
“I think we all left feeling a little more prepared,” she said. “If I were to go shopping for my kids I would not have been getting salmon and steak. We’d have been eating Hamburger Helper, and macaroni and cheese, so the fact that I can feed them something healthy is great.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.