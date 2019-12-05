GOSHEN — Goshen Common Council passed a technical review fee after clarifying when a fee for resubmitting building plans will be charged.
The fee was introduced at the Nov. 19 meeting as a way to recover some of the cost of reviewing plans for major projects ahead of issuing permits. The city now has a unified process that involves several departments, but pays $20,000 annually for the online system it uses in addition to the cost of staff time.
Under the fee schedule for technical review, developers will be charged between $250 and $500 depending on the size of the project. There is an additional $150 fee for resubmitting plans that need to be reviewed again after changes are made, and council had tabled the ordinance at the November meeting after questioning the circumstances under which it would apply.
They approved the fee Tuesday after making several amendments to the resubmission fee. Those include language specifying that the fee will only apply to resubmittals made before the issuance of zoning clearance and building permits, and will not apply if a resubmittal is required solely due to an oversight by city staff.
Also Tuesday, council approved a change to park hours after giving the measure a first reading at the last meeting. The amendment to park rules states that all city parks are open from dawn to dusk, rather than closing at 11 p.m. Parks and Recreation staff asked for the change so parks wouldn’t close so long after dark in the winter.
The amendment also includes a restriction on electric bicycles above a certain class from being used on park trails. Class 1 and 2 electric motor-assisted bikes are allowed on the trails but can’t exceed the 15 mph speed limit.
