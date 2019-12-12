GOSHEN — An action plan adopted by the City of Goshen sets out accessibility improvements that should be made to public buildings over the next few years.
The Goshen Board of Works voted Monday to adopt the plan, which was presented by Dorene Stahl, human resources manager and Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator for the city. She explained that it was developed after a field team evaluated city facilities under the requirements of the 2010 ADA standards this summer.
The city’s goal is to make all services, programs and activities offered in city buildings fully accessible in a reasonable amount of time, according to information from Stahl. That will depend on a number of economic factors and any future changes to ADA guidelines, she told the board.
The plan goes department by department, identifying issues with the buildings used by those departments and proposing solutions. It includes a target date for the improvement and an estimated cost when available, and identifies who would be responsible for it.
Solutions at the lower end of the cost range include adding tactile signs outside restrooms that are already accessible, for about $50, and reconfiguring parking spaces outside some buildings to make them handicap accessible, for an estimated cost of $80. At the higher-cost end, solutions include an estimated $50,000 to reconfigure the service counter in the police and court building, which has a bulletproof wall and glass, and replacing the lift with a larger one for $100,000.
Board of Works member Mike Landis asked how likely it was for some of the more costly improvements to be made in the time frame set out by the plan.
Stahl said the action plan should be reviewed annually and the heads of departments should decide whether the work it sets out is feasible.
“It’s a baseline, basically,” she said. “A starting point, where they can go from there.”
Action plan findings
Among other highlights in the plan:
Airport building
Issues that were found include an inadequate number of accessible parking spaces, which can be addressed by repainting the lines for an estimated $200, and not enough accessible seating in the conference room and dining area, which can be addressed for free by rearranging the furniture. Issues with more costly fixes include the need to reconfigure the service counter, to lower a section and provide knee clearance to accommodate wheelchair users, for an estimated $7,000.
Annex building
Issues include an inadequate number of accessible parking spaces and the need to regrade the slope of parking surfaces, as well as the need to install signage that meets the guidelines. The platform lift will also need to be replaced for an estimated $50,000.
Most fixes should be done in 2020 and the rest in the next three to five years, according to city Maintenance Manager Jeff Halsey.
City Hall
Issues include parking, the steepness of the curb ramp and inadequate signage, such as a lack of signs telling people in advance that the front entrance is not handicap accessible. Parking was already reconfigured in October to add two spaces, including one large enough for a van, while work like regrading the concrete sidewalk and ramp for an estimated $3,000 should be done within three years, according to Halsey.
Central Garage
Issues include a lack of signage identifying accessible parking spaces and the accessible entrance, and the front approach to the pull side of the door falling six inches short of the required clearance. The fixes are said to be relatively inexpensive, such as adding additional cement to the sidewalk for $300.
Central, College and Reliance fire stations
Issues at the three fire stations that were evaluated include parking, signage, entrance accessibility and the bathrooms. The solutions, such as reconfiguring parking and adding ramps to the entrances, are targeted for 2020, 2021 and 2022.
Parks facilities
The team evaluated Fidler Pavilion at Pringle Park, the Millrace Power House and the Shanklin Park Riverside Pavilion, warming building and Kiwanis building. Issues were found with parking, signage and restroom facilities.
Other issues include the need to add concrete to the gravel areas at the approach and entrance to the Power House, the need to redesign the entrance to the Fidler Pavilion to replace raised concrete and to improve the accessibility of the service counter.
Police and Courts building
The total cost estimate for the solutions needed at the building is $274,150. In addition to addressing the lift and counter, issues at the building include the need for an accessible entrance, at a cost of $25,000, and to adjust the height of things like light switches and the public emergency phone, totaling $30,000.
Street Department
Issues include accessible parking spaces, signage, the service counter and restrooms. Solutions include lowering the counter, for an estimated $500 to $1,000, and adding an automatic door opener to the bathroom for an estimated $5,000.
Utilities office
Issues that were found include parking accessibility, signage and the service counters. Most solutions are priced at $50 to $300.
Wastewater Treatment Plant
Issues include parking, signage and the restroom, such as the entrance doors to the restroom not opening easily enough and the toilet flush handle being on the wrong side. An estimated $40,000 may be needed to address some interior doors, which need power assisted or automatic door openers.
Water and Sewer
Issues include parking accessibility, counters and bathrooms. Many of the solutions are scheduled for 2020 to 2024.
