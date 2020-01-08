Goshen mulls alcohol use during park rentals

GOSHEN — Goshen Common Council advanced a plan to allow alcohol at park facilities during special events but will likely make changes before adopting it.
The amendment to Goshen Parks Department rules would allow groups that rent facilities for parties, weddings and other events to serve alcohol as long as they follow state rules. That could mean using a licensed caterer, council members heard before passing the proposal on a 6-1 vote during the first reading Tuesday.
City officials hope to get public feedback before final passage of the measure, which was endorsed by the park board. Council members indicated they would offer amendments ahead of the second vote, such as limiting the types of alcohol to beer and wine, and restricting alcohol use to enclosed buildings.
A similar proposal failed in September 2012. Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said he opposed it as a councilman then, over fears it would have allowed people to bring coolers full of beer into city parks. But he's comfortable with the new proposal because it would require having a professional on site who would check IDs and not overserve anyone.
Parks Superintendent Tanya Heyde said the idea came up again in light of plans for a new multipurpose pavilion and ice rink, which could prove to be a popular venue. And alcohol is currently allowed at facilities that her department manages but doesn't own, like the old powerhouse along the Millrace Canal.
"So it poses a little bit of a gray area, with the rentals and reservations within our department," she said. "But also the park board saw that there could be some other benefits to allowing other parties, banquets, weddings to be able to have alcohol within the facilities in the parks."
Stutsman noted that no issues have come up when alcohol was allowed at events in city spaces in recent years. Heyde said she's confident her staff will be able to provide oversight.
Council members voiced questions and concerns over potential liability issues, whether people would be informed of all the rules they have to follow and whether allowing alcohol would harm the family-friendly nature of the parks. Other council members and residents asked why alcohol would be allowed in parks after smoking was banned.
Councilman Doug Nisley opposed the change, saying the city shouldn't compete with privately owned venues and sharing some of the alcohol-fueled conflicts he observed when working in security. He was the one vote against it on first reading.
"I would like to see that we don't rush this, that we slow it down and let the public put their say into it," he said.
