GOSHEN — A Goshen man is charged with five counts of rape and other sexual offenses involving a minor after police say he turned himself in and confessed.
Nicholas Wiggs, 33, is charged with five counts of rape as a Level 3 felony as well as two sex crimes involving a minor as Level 4 felonies. He is also charged with strangulation, a Level 6 felony.
He was arrested after he allegedly contacted Goshen Police on Oct. 4 and said he wanted to turn himself in for trying to molest a girl under age 16.
He was booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $150,000 bond and given an initial court hearing Thursday.
A Level 3 felony is punishable by up to 16 years in prison, a Level 4 felony by up to 12 years and a Level 6 felony by up to 2-1/2 years.
According to court documents:
Wiggs told police that he had been drinking heavily that evening, including a quarter of a bottle of whiskey and some sake with dinner. He said he later “made advances” on the girl and that things became a blur.
He described putting his hand over her neck and throat and holding her down as she tried to fight him off during the encounter. When the girl got up, she grabbed a bottle of whiskey and struck him in the face.
Wiggs said that made him angry so he grabbed the girl around the throat and strangled her. He stopped after her fighting grew weaker and she was about to pass out, but she was in such fear for her life at that point that she submitted to everything he wanted.
He described several other things he forced her to do throughout the evening, which caused her to throw up a number of times. He said he eventually realized what he had done and apologized to the girl and started crying.
He contacted police the next morning.
The girl was taken to the hospital where she was treated for the strangulation. She was then given a forensic interview at Child and Parent Services, where she gave a similar account of what Wiggs had done.
