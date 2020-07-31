GOSHEN — A Goshen man has received a 16-year sentence after admitting to two counts of rape.
Nicholas Wiggs, 33, was arrested in October and charged with eight counts, including five counts of rape by force or threat, a Level 3 felony. He was also charged with two sex crimes involving a minor, both Level 4 felonies, and strangulation, a Level 6 felony.
