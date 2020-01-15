Goshen man sentenced for child molesting

GOSHEN — A Goshen man has received a 12-year sentence after admitting to two charges of child molesting.
Fidel Carranza, 20, pleaded guilty to two counts of child molesting as a Level 3 felony in November. He was sentenced on Thursday to two concurrent 12-year terms, with only the first five years to be served in prison.
One year will be spent on home detention under community corrections supervision, and the final six years are suspended and will be served on probation. He was also given 289 days of credit for time spent in jail since his March 2019 arrest.
Additional sexual misconduct-related charges were dismissed, including two Level 4 felonies involving a victim under age 16. Two counts of misconduct as Level 5 felonies were also dismissed.
Elkhart County Superior Court 3 Judge Teresa Cataldo also ordered him to provide restitution to the victim for counseling and to register as a sex offender. A no-contact order is also in effect through Carranza’s sentencing.
He was arrested following an investigation by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office into allegations that were made by a girl in early March. She said that Carranza had been engaging in sexual misconduct with her multiple times since 2017.
Carranza admitted having sexual contact with the victim when he was interviewed at the sheriff’s department. He said he didn’t know her exact age but knew she was under 16.
