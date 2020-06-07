GOSHEN — A Goshen man was injured Saturday when a pickup truck turned in front of his motorcycle on C.R. 30 east of U.S. 33.
Kenneth Schrock, 32, was eastbound on C.R. 40 on a 2019 Harley-Davidson about 9:41 p.m. when a westbound 2018 Chevrolet Colorado pickup driven by Dennis Kimpel, 73, also of Goshen, made a left turn in front of him, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.
