ELKHART — A Goshen man broke his collar bone when he entered a curve too fast and crashed his motorcycle, police said.
Randy L. Woods, 53, was driving a 2009 Yamaha north on S.R. 15 south of C.R. 20 about 1:13 p.m. Monday when he lost traction and overturned, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
