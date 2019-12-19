Goshen man dies in Plymouth Avenue crash

GOSHEN -- First responders were unable to resuscitate a 26-year-old Goshen man who crashed his vehicle Thursday night.
The name of the victim was being withheld pending notification of family members.
Officers were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Plymouth Avenue near Foxbriar Lane about 6 p.m., according to the Goshen Police Department. Officers found the vehicle off the roadway.
The driver was unconscious and not breathing, police said. Offices removed the driver from the vehicle and began CPR but were unable to resuscitate him.
According to witnesses, the driver was eastbound on Plymouth Avenue when he drove off the road and struck several trees. Speed was not believed to be a factor. Investigators believed a medical issue may have been the cause of the crash.
Plymouth Avenue remained closed until the county fatal crash team could complete its investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.