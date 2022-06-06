GOSHEN — A Goshen man died Monday after possibly suffering a medical issue and crashing into a tree.
Duane Watts, 66, was traveling west on C.R. 20 west of S.R. 15 about 9:08 a.m. when his 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer went off the road and into a yard on the south side of the road and struck a tree, the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office said.
