ELKHART — A Goshen man is accused of child molesting and showing porn videos to children.
Brandon Ellis, 34, is charged with two counts of child molesting as a Level 4 felony and two counts of dissemination of matter harmful to minors, a Level 6 felony.
He was arrested this week on a warrant issued July 19, with bond set at $30,000.
A Level 4 felony carries a punishment of up to 12 years in prison and a Level 6 felony is punishable by up to 2-1/2 years.
According to court documents:
A detective with the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office investigated a report received in January that Ellis had inappropriately touched two young children and showed porn to one of them and to another child. All three victims were under age 10 at the time of the alleged incidents, which was between October and December 2017.
The sheriff's office was contacted after one of the children gave a note to their mother indicating that Ellis had touched them inappropriately. The three children were then interviewed at the Child and Family Advocacy Center.
The first child said the incidents happened sometime after late October 2017. They said they awoke to the sound of heavy breathing and could feel Ellis touching them, but he stopped when the child rolled over.
A younger child said Ellis touched them several times and that it felt "gross." The child also said he showed them porn on his phone, and indicated that he masturbates while watching the videos.
The third child also talked about Ellis showing them pornographic videos.
