Goshen man charged with confinement, battery

GOSHEN — A Goshen man was arrested after allegedly confining a woman, battering her and threatening to kill her.
Luis Amayo-Reyes, 32, was arrested following the Dec. 23 incident and charged with criminal confinement resulting in moderate injury, a Level 4 felony. He was also charged with strangulation, intimidation and battery in the presence of a child, Level 6 felonies.
He was booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $150,000 bond. His initial court hearing is set for Friday.
A Level 4 felony is punishable by up to 12 years in prison and a Level 6 felony by up to 2½ years.
According to court documents:
A patrolman with the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence on C.R. 21 around 7 p.m. for a report of a fight. When he entered the residence, he could hear a woman yelling for help down the hallway.
He called for her to step outside with him, and she continued yelling and saying someone was going to kill her. Eventually the woman appeared in the doorway of a back room, yelling frantically, and was taken outside.
The woman, whose injuries included an inch-long gash on her forehead, said she needed medical attention and an ambulance was called for her. She also said a man was still inside the residence and she wanted the officer to speak with him.
The deputy re-entered the home after other officers arrived and surrounded the home. Amayo-Reyes was behind a locked bedroom door and refused to open it or come out, but he was eventually taken into custody.
The patrolman then spoke with the victim in the hospital. She said a verbal argument had started earlier that evening and that Amayo-Reyes punched her in the face.
She threatened to call the police and Amayo-Reyes allegedly told her she was "going to die tonight either way." She said he grabbed her and dragged her by the hair into the back bedroom and wouldn't let her leave.
She said he continued to batter her by punching her in the face or eye and choking her. She had a number of visible injuries on her face and arms from the incident.
She said when the officer arrived, Amayo-Reyes told her that if he had to go to jail, he would kill her first. She also said he forced her to make a recording on his phone saying she wanted to kill him, to use as blackmail against her.
