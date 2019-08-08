GOSHEN — A Goshen man is accused of child molesting following an alleged sexual encounter with a young girl in spring 2018.
Nathaniel Fox, 22, is charged with two counts of child molesting as a Level 4 felony in court documents filed Friday.
He is also charged with performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor and dissemination of matter harmful to minors, both Level 6 felonies.
A Level 4 felony carries a punishment of up to 12 years in prison and a Level 6 felony is punishable by up to 2-1/2 years.
According to the court filing, the victim was under age 13 at the time of the alleged incidents. A detective with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office investigated the allegations after the girl’s parents contacted police after they said they saw Fox and the girl kissing on a couch.
The victim participated in a forensic interview at the Child and Family Advocacy Center. She said they had explicit sexual conversations online and that he sent her a photo of his penis.
They arranged to meet and had a sexual encounter. They also discussed meeting up at a hotel.
Fox gave the detective a similar account when he was interviewed.
