GOSHEN — A Goshen man is accused of possessing pornographic images of children after two memory cards were allegedly found in his home.
Brandon Kramer, 28, is charged with child exploitation with aggravating circumstances, a Level 4 felony, and performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor, a Level 6 felony. The two counts were filed while he was already in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on unrelated charges.
The order for his arrest was issued Monday following the alleged discovery of the digital pictures in his home July 28. His bond was set at $50,000.
His initial court hearing on the new charges was set for Thursday. The two charges together carry a maximum prison term of 14-1/2 years.
According to court documents:
Kramer was arrested July 26 following a traffic stop in Nappanee and charged with carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor. Relatives went to his home to clean it and search for additional firearms suspected to be there while he was in the jail.
They found a black pouch under the mattress with two small memory cards inside. They put the cards in a computer and found “thousands of photos of kids,” including several explicit photos of a young relative, they told Goshen police.
Police obtained a search warrant and viewed the contents of the memory card. They included six photos of the young child, whose mother confirmed to police not only the identity of the child but also the fact that the photos were taken in Kramer’s kitchen.
Officers interviewed Kramer at the jail and showed him the photos. He identified the child and said he “made a mistake.”
Authorities also interviewed an older sibling of the child in the photos, who said Kramer would talk about inappropriate things. They also described inappropriate touching he had done.
