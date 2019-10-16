GOSHEN — A Goshen man is accused of attacking another man with a baseball bat because of a suspected sexual encounter.
Lance Knoop II, 35, is charged with battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony, in connection with the Sunday incident. He was arrested after the victim named him as his attacker.
Knoop was booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bond. His initial court hearing is set for Friday.
A Level 5 felony is punishable by up to six years in prison.
According to court documents:
Goshen police responded to a Maple Court residence Sunday shortly before 10 p.m. for a report of a fight with weapons. The victim had a laceration to his left ear that was bleeding and a swollen contusion on the back of his head.
He told officers he was sitting in his kitchen when Knoop came in, upset and claiming that the victim had sex with his girlfriend. The victim said Knoop struck him with a metal baseball bat during the argument.
Police were directed to Knoop’s bedroom, where they could hear crying inside. They opened the door and found Knoop kneeling on the floor, crying, with his wrists cut.
He allegedly told them he tried killing himself because he “did something bad.” He also allegedly admitted that he struck the victim with a bat because he thought the man had taken advantage of or raped his girlfriend.
Officers found a metal bat next to Knoop, which the victim identified as the one that was used to hit him.
Police also contacted the woman that was mentioned, but she denied any romantic involvement with either of the men or that the battery victim had ever taken advantage of or raped her.
