GOSHEN — A Goshen man is charged with armed robbery after he allegedly scared a man into giving up his iPhone.
Saul Rodriguez, 39, was arrested following the Nov. 30 alleged incident and charged with the Level 3 felony. Police arrested him after determining he matched the description the victim gave and finding the stolen cell phone which he had apparently hidden, though they didn’t find a weapon in his possession.
Rodriguez was booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $100,000 bond and given an initial court hearing date Thursday.
A Level 3 felony is punishable by up to 16 years in prison.
According to court documents:
Goshen Police responded around 11:30 p.m. to a robbery that was reported near the intersection of Main Street and Lincoln Avenue. The 19-year-old victim said he was walking home from work when a man in a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark sweatpants approached him at the southwest corner of 3rd Street and Lincoln Avenue.
The victim said the man had one hand in his coat pocket and one hand out. He said the man poked him in a threatening way with something in his pocket, which he believed was a weapon and which caused him to fear for his life.
He said the man started patting him down and asking “What you got?” The man removed a cell phone from his pocket and walked away.
The victim said he was shocked and didn’t know what the man was doing. He described the phone as a black iPhone that he just bought a month earlier for $800.
Another Goshen officer found a man outside a nearby grocery store matching the description the victim gave. The officer drove past the store and watched as the man lifted a bag of salt off a pallet then set it down again.
Police questioned the man, who they identified as Rodriguez with his Indiana ID card. He had a phone with him but it wasn’t the stolen iPhone, and a knife was not found in his possession.
An officer searched through the pallet of salt and found a black iPhone under a bag on top that had been disturbed. The victim later identified it as his own.
Rodriguez told officers he remembered walking down the street and saw someone who looked like he was recording him, but didn’t remember what happened after that. He told police he didn’t have anything to say other than that.
