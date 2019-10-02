GOSHEN — A Goshen man was arrested after he allegedly ran from a crash then tried to escape police during a high-speed chase into Lagrange County and then back toward Syracuse.
Omarr Ginez, 18, was arrested Sunday following the nearly 40-mile chase, which started after a woman called 911 and said he hit her car while trying to pass it. He then allegedly backed up and intentionally tried to hit her again, then fled when he saw police lights.
He was charged with resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, a Level 6 felony, and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident. He was booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $10,000 bond.
His initial court hearing is set for Friday.
According to court documents:
A Goshen Police officer responded to a report of a hit-and run in front of 61115 S.R. 15 just before 2 a.m. Sunday. The 911 caller said she was following the vehicle that hit her, a white Ford F250, until it backed up in an apparent attempt to hit her in front of the Elkhart County Fairgrounds.
The officer headed toward the fairgrounds with his emergency lights on and saw the white Ford truck driving eastbound on C.R. 34. As the police cruiser got closer, the truck accelerated.
The officer kept pace with the truck as it reached speeds of between 75 and 87 mph, crossing the center line several times and ignoring stop signs. It passed a horse and buggy after entering Lagrange County.
At one point, the driver tossed something out of the window which was later found to be an alcoholic beverage.
The truck turned south onto C.R. 600 West, ignoring a four-way stop as it reached speeds of about 100 mph, and sped up further after turning westbound on U.S. 6.
Syracuse and Milford police officers responded to the chase and set up a tire deflation device at the intersection of U.S. 6 and C.R. 33. The Ford went through the intersection then started to slow down, after the right front tire was shredded off and the bare wheel hit the road, making sparks.
The truck stopped on U.S. 6 near C.R. 127 and Ginez was taken out and arrested. He was given a preliminary breath test, which allegedly produced a result of 116 percent breath alcohol content.
His truck was observed to have damage that matched what the other driver had described.
