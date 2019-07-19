Goshen man allegedly trapped and abused woman

GOSHEN — A Goshen man is accused of raping a woman, keeping her trapped in his home for days and threatening to kill her.
Danny Peet, 63, was arrested Monday and charged with rape as a Level 3 felony. He is also charged with criminal confinement resulting in injury, a Level 5 felony; three Level 6 felonies, including two counts of strangulation and one of intimidation; and misdemeanor domestic battery.
He was booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $150,000 bond. His initial court hearing was set for July 26.
His charges together represent a maximum sentence of over 25 years in prison.
According to court documents:
An officer spoke with the alleged victim shortly after 1 p.m. Monday at a residence near downtown Goshen. The officer was alerted to the situation after speaking with a man who said a woman with bruising on her arm told him to call the police before going back inside a nearby house.
The woman’s injuries including bruising on her arm, swelling to her face and injuries all over her back. She also had bruising on her upper legs.
She said she had been confined in the home since Saturday, and that Peet had taken her phone and ID so she couldn’t leave or call 911. She said he also threatened to kill her if she called the police.
She said when the confinement started, Peet had ripped off her clothes, threw her against a wall and choked her. She said he thought she wouldn’t leave the residence if she didn’t have clothes on.
The victim said she tried to run out after midnight on the first night but Peet dragged her back inside. He controlled her all weekend by pulling her hair to place her where he wanted her.
She also said he had sex with her despite her saying no and trying to prevent him. The woman said before leaving for work Monday, Peet again threatened to kill her if she called the police and choked her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.