Goshen man accused of stealing $168K from employer

GOSHEN — A Goshen man is accused of stealing $168,000 in two years from the grocery store that employed him.
Kevin Escobedo, 59, is charged with theft as a Level 5 felony. He was arrested after he allegedly wrote a letter to the staff of the Kroger in Goshen admitting to stealing from the company safe, in order to fund his cocaine addiction.
He was booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility and had his initial court hearing Thursday.
A Level 5 felony is punishable by up to five years in prison.
According to court documents:
A Goshen Police officer responded to the Chicago Avenue store on Aug. 23 for a report of theft by an employee. The officer met with one of the loss prevention employees who took him to a back office, where Escobedo was sitting.
Asked why the police were called, Escobedo told him, “I did something bad” and “I stole money.”
He explained that he stole $168,000 over a two-year period when he worked in the cash office. He said he would take $500 at a time from the safe, most recently on the previous Monday.
He told the officer he has a cocaine addiction and needed the money to pay his bills. He didn’t know the dates he took the money or how many times he had done it.
Escobedo had written a letter to store staff admitting he stole the money and explaining how he did it. He told the officer no one had threatened him to get him to write the letter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.