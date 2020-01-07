Goshen imposes late penalty for fire tower

GOSHEN — The Goshen Board of Works voted to impose a $23,500 penalty over the late completion of the fire training facility.
The board on Monday approved damages of $500 per calendar day, which started accruing after a revised completion date of Oct. 30 came and went. Work on the live fire simulation tower at the base of the city water tower on Caragana Court wasn’t finished for another 47 days, on Dec. 17, according to Public Works Director Dustin Sailor.
The option for damages were included in the contract with Ancon Construction for the $400,000 project. The penalty would likely be passed onto subcontractor American Fire Training Systems, Sailor indicated.
First proposed to Goshen Common Council in August 2017, the training site was conceived of as a 3,700-square-foot facility made up of over a dozen shipping containers stacked into two towers, with material burned inside to simulate a structure fire.
The Goshen Fire Department plans to use it to train its own firefighters, to make it available to other departments in the county and to use it in a new joint program with Ivy Tech Community College.
Capt. Steffen Schrock had said to city council that many Goshen firefighters don’t get live structure fire experience until they respond to their first 911 call. He said the simulated building would help them practice skills like forcible entry while improving their ability to save lives, prevent injury and minimize property damage.
‘Catastrophic’ delays
Last September, Goshen had approved a 68-day extension to the Aug. 23 completion date after the Lockport, Illinois company said it had delays in getting the ISO shipping containers that comprise the training tower.
Sailor described other delays during the project, which prompted the city to try to make sure it got finished before too much longer.
“We were having trouble getting the contractor to respond, to finish up, so we made them an offer that if they would complete the work within two weeks we would at least entertain a request for some relief off of the liquidated damages,” he said.
He said the facility is now usable, though some weather-dependent work like outside painting and installing a gutter system will still have to be finished in spring.
American Fire submitted a request on Jan. 2 that the damages be waived altogether.
National Sales Manager Rick Gibson detailed the delays they experienced, including abnormal weather, intense customs inspections, tariff issues and trade uncertainty with China, where the containers are built. As a result, the company’s February order of 200 containers for various projects arrived in September rather than in April and May, according to the letter.
“This delay of the main component of a Fire Training Facility was catastrophic to the timeline schedule and with the trickle-down effect with all our projects, we were forced to ask for an extension,” he wrote.
Change orders from the city which added extras like exterior lighting and door kick plates added another two weeks, according to Gibson, and safety issues with the specialized interior paint that was used added another two days for each container.
Further delay came when it was time to put up the stair tower after the concrete around the facility had been poured. AFTS’s set-up crews were held up by “other projects that were in line on the schedule,” according to Gibson.
‘Clause in the contract’
Sailor provided the board with a timeline of the project, starting with the contract award to Ancon Construction on March 28. It makes note of several times in fall when work wasn’t completed or no crews were on-site.
“During construction, we kept being told that the containers were not available,” he said.
“The fire department went and made an on-site inspection. The contractor arrived, assembled portions of it, left the site, came back, assembled some more, and then it got around Thanksgiving time and they said they had another job to go to in Puerto Rico. And so they were off the job for a couple weeks. We contacted them and tried to incentivize them to come back and finish the facility.”
Board of Works members voted not to waive the damages after remarking on all the difficulties that came with the project.
“I guess for me, if they were completely done with the project, that would be one thing,” Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said. “I’m not inclined to change anything here.”
He added that he would be open to reducing the penalty a little if either of the other two board members wanted to. Neither Mike Landis nor Mary Nichols made such a move.
“It seems like that’s the reason we put clauses like that in contracts,” Landis remarked.
