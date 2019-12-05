GOSHEN — The dissolution of the Goshen Housing Authority is complete after a vote by the city council Tuesday.
The agency, which council established in 1987, had been in trouble starting around 2010, which led to an investigation of how funds were spent. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of the Inspector General recommended the agency pay more than $1 million in fines and reimbursements, after determining in August 2014 that it had mishandled funds and failed to comply with regulations between 2008 and 2010.
City officials sought a compromise solution for several years. But without being able to repay the full amount that was being asked, the agency ultimately had to close.
Vouchers from Goshen are now administered by the Warsaw Housing Authority, which is in Milford.
“As far as everybody that’s on the program, just as a reminder, nothing changed for them,” Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said Tuesday. “People that are currently on the program are still going to Milford, which is where they were when we were running the program, for all their vouchers and paperwork and everything.”
He added that Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer has agreed to appoint a representative for Goshen to the housing authority board.
This past June, when council voted on its intent to dissolve the agency, Stutsman remarked that the financial mismanagement wasn’t criminal in nature but characterized it as “mistakes out of kindness.” For example, he said, if someone qualified for a one-bedroom apartment but none were available, they would be given a two-bedroom apartment.
Council took the final action needed for dissolution Tuesday, which takes effect on Dec. 31. The ordinance states that the agency owns no assets anymore and that the last remaining property was sold in October 2018 and all remaining funds sent to HUD in November 2018.
It states that HUD demanded repayment of $1.01 million in February 2017, but that the housing authority does not admit to owing the full amount. Because the authority is its own municipal corporation, and because it no longer holds assets, the obligations claimed by HUD will remain unpaid.
Ahead of the vote, council members expressed thanks to the former directors of the Goshen Housing Authority for their attempts to right the ship.
Councilwoman Julia Gautsche asked about what happened to the funds that were raised from the community. She said the hope was that HUD would accept money donated by the community, but it proved not to be enough for the department.
Stutsman said the money, about $78,000, went toward paying for the audits of the housing authority. He said the city also offered $500,000 as a settlement, even though it wasn’t debt actually owed by the city government.
“So there were several avenues and discussion, and a multitude of ideas that came out, and HUD was never happy with any of them,” he said.
“I mean, if I were HUD I would have taken $578,000 over zero.”
