Goshen Health invests in cardiac catheterization lab

GOSHEN — To better meet the needs of heart and vascular patients, Goshen Hospital has built a state-of-the-art cardiac catheterization lab, officials with Goshen Health announced Friday.
A cardiac catheterization is a minimally invasive procedure that enables cardiologists to access the heart and circulatory system with a small poke in a patient’s wrist or groin to see how well the blood vessels are working. If blood flow in an artery is blocked, often the cardiologist can repair it to restore normal blood flow to the heart – without having to schedule another procedure or cut the chest open for bypass surgery.
“Cardiac catheterization is the most common heart procedure we do, and minimally invasive heart procedures are the most common interventions,” said registered nurse Ram Khattri Chettri, service line administrator, Goshen Heart and Vascular Services. “This new lab allows us to get procedures done more safely and in less time.”
Other benefits of the new lab are that it enables physicians to do vascular procedures through the entire body and it is equipped with better imaging capabilities to view the heart and vascular system with greater clarity and specificity. Patients’ exposure to radiation and imaging chemicals (also called “contrast media”) is reduced in the new lab.
The catheterization lab is the main stop for heart attack patients, so the new lab supports Goshen Hospital in providing nationally recognized heart attack care, officials said. Since 2012, Goshen Hospital has consistently earned the Platinum Performance Achievement Award from the American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association for delivering outstanding heart attack care.
“This new catheterization lab allows people in our community to receive state-of-the-art care,” said Randy Christophel, president and chief executive officer. “Investing in this lab reflects our commitment to providing innovative and outstanding care to heart patients at a time when heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the U.S. for men and women.”
