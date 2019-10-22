GOSHEN — An expansion and renovation at Goshen Health is now under way.
The Heritage Pavilion was the original hospital built in 1954. It has seen many additions since it’s construction, but after more than 50 years of serving the community, hospital leaders have decided it’s time to make way for something new at the location.
As such, the entire first and second floor of the wing has been vacated to prepare for a complete remodel.
“It’s been well used and it’s served us well,” Goshen Health CEO Randy Christophel said.
Former hospital employees gathered Monday to say farewell to the original hospital building.
The original hospital, built in 1954, was two stories tall, at 350,000 square feet. It offered 35 beds, and 10 bassinets. Since its construction, the demand has exceeded that capacity, with 766 births, 717 emergency visits, 829 surgeries and 2,803 inpatient admissions in the first year. By 1966, plans were in place to add the two floors above the original structure.
“Our progressive care unit is almost always full and overflowing,” RN Clinical Nurse Specialist Peggy Rupp Wysong said.
A new wing will house 108 beds, compared to its current 122 capacity, but Christophel said he believes, with private rooms, it will increase capacity overall.
“We can never use all of our beds right now because of the configuration,” Christophel said. He explained that men and women don’t share rooms, nor do patients with immunocompromisation or isolation requirements. Since the rooms house two beds with curtains blocking them, it makes for a complicated layout.
“Once the new space is done, we’ll be able to use all of our rooms,” he said.
They’ll also be building for future expansion, with the potential for an additional 20 beds.
“The nurses were heavily involved in the development of this space,” Rupp Wysong said. “We went to a cardboard city where they had mock-ups of the patient rooms and nurses gave their input into what would be helpful for them in the space.”
Nurses told contractors about ergonomics, discussing appropriate cabinetry and lighting.
“They wanted a healthy work environment for nurses as well as a healing environment for the patients,” she said. “In the progressive care unit, we have very small rooms with small windows, and they’re mostly semi private rooms so any patient in the north side is within just a few feet of another patient so it’s not conducive for quiet and healing.”
After they’re finished with this renovation, the third and fourth floor nursing units will be up for renovation.
“The new rooms will have family areas by the windows where you can plug in your electronics and spend the night,” Christophel said. “It’s going to be so much more comfortable for our patients.”
The Heritage Pavilion wing has served word processing, quality assurance, clinical information genesis room, scheduling, infection prevention, human resources, volunteers, cancer center, rehabilitation, transcription, college library, surgery waiting, employee health nurse, maternity, administration, prayer room, house supervisors, interpretation, wound care, beauty shop, orthopedic, geriatric and security watch.
At one time, the entire wing, was called the Subacute Unit, after Michael Chapman Subacute, a 17-year old boy who died of leukemia in 1969.
“It has a lot of history,” Rupp Wysong said.
Two weddings have taken place in the unit. At one, nurses helped plan the entire thing from the cake to the photographer so that the patient was married before they lost their battle with cancer.
“When it was the geriatric unit, there are a beauty shop,” Rupp Wysong said. “A beautician came in twice a week and did the patients’ hair.”
The old hospital wing had also been used during the filming of the 2005 film, “Lonesome Jim,” directed by Steve Buscemi and starring Liv Tyler and Casey Affleck.
Most recently the second floor area had been the in-patient oncology unit. The facility has already been vacated for the remodel. The nursing unit will be moved to the second floor following the renovation.
There was at one time an auditorium in the wing on the first floor. The area now serves as a doctor’s lounge.
The hospital’s last major project was around a decade ago, as they redesigned the emergency room at ICU.
Goshen Health is not planning a price increase to pay for the renovation project, hospital officials said.
