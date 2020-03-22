ELKHART — A flurry of announcements over the weekend, including Elkhart County's first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Saturday followed by news of three more presumptive cases on Sunday, showed the coronavirus outbreak had finally arrived locally as health officials anticipated.
Indiana, meanwhile, reported two new deaths from the coronavirus Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths statewide to six, public health officials said.
Statewide, there have been 201 total cases across Indiana, including the 76 new cases announced Sunday by the Indiana State Board of Health. Of those, the highest number was in Marion County, which reported 35 new cases, followed by Hamilton County, which reported eight cases.
In Elkhart County, one of the three patients announced Sunday was admitted at Goshen Hospital, and two others are quarantined at home under the monitoring of their primary care providers and health officials. No further information could be shared due to privacy laws, the hospital said.
“Goshen Health is working aggressively to reduce the spread of this virus. We are fortunate to have an infectious disease specialist, Dr. Daniel Nafziger, as our chief medical officer, to direct us in our efforts," said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and chief executive officer. "It will take all of us doing our part to get this period in history behind us — practice good hygiene, social distancing and adhere to the travel advisories.”
Beacon Health System on Saturday said it was treating a patient at Elkhart General Hospital who tested positive for COVID-19. The patient is being treated in isolation.
Also on Saturday, the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners, in cooperation with mayors in the county and other officials, issued a travel advisory for the county. The travel advisory means routine travel or activity is discouraged because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use discretion on what is necessary for daily living. Residents are advised to travel only for essential reasons such as work, grocery stores, dinner pick-ups, pharmacy or doctor appointments, and helping or checking on family members.
Hmmm. 3 KNOWN cases by Goshen Health and another KNOWN case in Elkhart County earlier . There are undoubtedly many more unknown cases in the county. RV factories closing in 3 . . . 2 . . . 1 . . .
To keep non-essential businesses open any longer is negligent.
