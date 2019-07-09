Goshen firefighters promoted

GOSHEN — One new hire and three promotions were approved among the ranks of the Goshen Fire Department Monday.
The Goshen Board of Works voted to hire Michael Hamby as a probationary firefighter effective today. They also approved the promotions of three firefighters who had passed all of their required tests and standards, according to Fire Chief Danny Sink, who presented the requests.
Gary Mast was promoted to the rank of captain, Jerod Erb was promoted to lieutenant and Lyle Wingard was promoted to sergeant. All of the promotions are effective Friday.
Also Monday, the board approved street closures for the Elkhart County 4-H Fair parade on July 21. The parade will follow its usual route, stepping off from the staging area at 1:30 p.m.
The staging areas will be Linway Plaza, Kroger Plaza and Rogers Park, according to Boyd Smith, parade director. Registration for the parade starts at 10:30 a.m., though some participants are expected to start arriving at 9 a.m.
The route will take the parade south on Chicago Avenue, east on Lincoln Avenue and south on Main Street. It will continue east on Madison Street, south on Lincoln Highway and then east on Monroe Street to the fairgrounds.
In other action, the board:
n Approved a parking lot closure north of Janus Motorcycles for a community party Saturday. The free event will feature live music, beer, all-ages activities and merchandise for sale, according to event coordinator Amy Worsham.
She said the party is part of the second Owners Rally Thursday to Sunday, when more than 100 guests from around the country are expected to bring their Janus cycles to Goshen.
n Approved the closure of West Plymouth Avenue between 3rd Street and Indiana Avenue for the Kids’ and Teens’ Triathlon Saturday. The closure is from 7 a.m. to noon.
The race starts at Shanklin Park, 411 W. Plymouth Ave., with staggered start times for different age groups beginning at 8 a.m. It includes a swim course, a bike course and a run.
n Approved closures on South 5th Street during the installation of sewer manholes for two days starting today. Water Department Superintendent Kent Holdren said they’ll be digging an eight-foot-deep trench and wanted to close the two areas off to through-traffic for the safety of workers and drivers.
The closures are between Madison and Monroe streets and between Monroe and Purl streets. He said the road should reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday.
n Granted permission for Ignition Music Garage to reserve three parking spots behind the store for touring artists during shows and one spot for an outdoor patio and beer garden. The business has live performances with nationally touring artists a couple times a month, owner Julie Hershberger said, and they wanted to make sure the musicians have safe access to load and unload their equipment with minimal impact on surrounding businesses.
She said on show days, they’ll post no-parking signs from 2 p.m. at the earliest to 7 p.m. at the latest for three of the spots, and from 5 to 11 p.m. for the fourth spot.
