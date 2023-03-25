Goshen fire training center named for Chief Sink

Rain mixing with and changing to light snow for the afternoon. Becoming windy. High 42F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming W and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Pictured, from left, during the unveiling of the name of the Goshen fire training facility are Training Coordinator Steffen Schrock, Assistant Chief Anthony Powell, Chief Danny Sink, State Fire Marshall Steve Jones and Mayor Jeremy Stutsman.
GOSHEN — Goshen’s regional fire training facility has been named in honor of the department’s longtime chief, Danny Sink.
The new name of the facility at 2109 Caragana Court was unveiled Friday. The $400,000 training center was built three years ago to allow the Goshen Fire Department and neighboring departments to practice live fire scenarios.
