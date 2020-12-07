GOSHEN — Goshen Community Schools’ students in grades 7-12 will continue learning remotely through the holidays due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The district moved the secondary level students to all virtual instruction on Nov. 16. They were initially set to return to in-person instruction on Nov. 30, but the return date has been extended twice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.