Goshen establishes 'Forest' in cemetery

GOSHEN — With new attitudes taking root toward both burials and environmental stewardship, Goshen has opened a new option for placing cremated remains at one of its cemeteries.
Goshen City Council on Tuesday approved a fee schedule for the burial of cremains in a newly established Forest of Remembrance at Oakridge Cemetery. Cremated remains can be buried in a biodegradable urn in an area on the north side of the cemetery, with a tree sapling planted above it.
The forest makes use of land that can’t be used for traditional burials while helping the city meet its goal of increased tree coverage over the next few decades, the council heard.
The family of a longtime city employee who died at the end of last year approached the city with the idea, according to Mayor Jeremy Stutsman.
“It was his hope that this would happen, to be able to plant a tree instead of having a grave,” he said ahead of the vote. “So we did one as a trial, it worked well, and the cemetery board and (Director) Burt (Matteson) and staff liked it, so we’re looking to make an area in our cemeteries where we can offer this service to anybody who’d like it.”
Matteson said it’s something other people have asked about as well, with one family awaiting the council’s decision before being able to move ahead with a burial and planting. He said another tree should be planted in the forest before the end of the month.
‘Forever’s a long time’
The garden will be in the area of the cemetery between West Wilden Avenue and the bike path, along Rock Run Creek. Matteson said it’s a floodplain regulated by the Department of Natural Resources and is unusable for burials otherwise.
It will remain a completely natural area, with no benches or anything put in, because part of getting permission from the DNR was following a requirement that no permanent structures be built. He estimated that the one- to three-acre area has space for 300 to 500 trees, if not more, and said a mix of shade and understory trees will be planted over time.
For the first two years, a list of 10 different tree species will be available to choose from. He said they were picked with input from city Forester Aaron Sawatsky Kingsley and should all be tolerant of extra moisture, so there’s no danger to planting them in a floodplain.
Councilwoman Julia Gautsche observed that the forest will help the city increase its tree canopy. Goshen adopted a goal of 45 percent tree coverage by 2045.
Looking even farther ahead, Councilman Adam Scharf asked if it would be possible for a new burial and a new planting to take the place of an old one after a tree has died hundreds of years later.
“In the very long term, hundreds of years, I’ve gone to Europe and seen that cemeteries can sometimes be, over many hundreds of years, real challenges in cities,” he said. “Because forever’s a long time to have a plot not be usable.”
Matteson said it’s possible for a spot to be re-used after the end of a tree’s life.
Stutsman noted that while human ashes contain chemicals that are harmful to plants, there are biodegradable urns that can neutralize the effects. He said they also found that planting a sapling above the ashes worked better than planting a seed.
Trying something new
The newly approved fees range from $750 for disposition of the cremains of a Goshen resident during normal weekday hours, to $1,415 for a non-resident during weekend hours. The fees increase by $25 to $35 a year for the next six years.
The schedule also includes a tree replacement fee which starts at $425. It would go into effect after the first year and for up to five years after planting.
After five years, Matteson said a tree replacement would be negotiable. He said they would have to look into why they’re losing trees at that point.
Councilman Doug Nisley asked whether the replacement fee couldn’t be extended to start after two years. Stutsman said the trees come with a one-year warranty and the city would bear the full cost of replacement after that.
“Cemeteries are not money makers... Keep in mind that these fees are fairly low, and at the same time, this is what we get for the next hundred years. And we continue to maintain every single one of these,” Stutsman remarked. “We’re trying something new here, to offer a new service to people that want it, and I think there’s gonna be some language when they sign up for this making sure that they’re fully aware of what may or may not happen with these trees.”
Councilman Jim McKee remarked on the growing number of cremations in recent years. He said cremations now account for an average of 40 percent of dispositions of remains, where they were only about 15 percent 15 years ago.
The city built a cremation garden at Violett Cemetery two years ago, which gives people the option of having cremains inurned or scattering them. Matteson said it’s seen pretty steady use since then.
He noted that in addition to the cost and the perception that cremation is more environmentally sound, it also allows more time for families who are spread out and can’t all come for a funeral at once.
