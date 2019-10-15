NAPPANEE — A Goshen man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that injured a 17-year-old bicyclist.
Gerardo Fuentes Cortez, 49, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon in connection with the hit and run crash earlier that morning. He was charged with leaving the scene of a crash with serious injury, a Level 6 felony.
A 17-year-old girl who was riding her bicycle was struck and injured at around 4:36 a.m., according to information from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Kaitlin Troyer, of Nappanee, was heading south on C.R. 7 when she was struck by a southbound vehicle just north of C.R. 52.
She was transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend by helicopter.
Evidence collected from the scene suggested the vehicle was a 2011 to 2014 black Chevrolet Cruze with damage to the front passenger side, according to the report. Investigators appealed to the public for information on the driver or vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.