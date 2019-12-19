GOSHEN — The developers of a 120-unit assisted living facility in Goshen told city council that it’s one of 20 projects meant to bring Indiana up from the bottom of the list when it comes to senior services.
Green Oaks of Goshen is a $30 million project set to start construction next year at 282 Johnston St. The four-story facility will have 49 studio units and 71 one-bedroom units, all eligible to accept Medicaid waivers.
Goshen Common Council approved a zoning plan and a financing request Tuesday, after the respective measures were approved by the city Plan Commission and Economic Development Commission earlier in the day. The city will be the conduit for a $22 million tax-exempt bond that will help fund the project.
Ahead of council’s vote, Matt Carr, an attorney representing the developers, talked about the need that the facility aims to meet.
“This project is designed to address the need for affordable assisted living,” he said. “In 2017, there was a study done by the AARP Foundation and two other organizations that basically ranked Indiana 51st out of all 50 states and the District of Columbia in terms of options for long-term care services.”
He said Green Oaks, along with 20 other projects in the state, is part of an effort to rebalance the ratio of seniors in institutional care settings to those in community-based settings. They’re also meant to give seniors an option for affordable care outside of nursing facilities, he said.
In Goshen alone, he said a recent market study showed a demand for 385 such units.
“Which is three times the number of units for this project,” Carr said. “This is a facility that is very needed in Goshen.”
‘Significant demand’
Evergreen Real Estate of Chicago is developing the project and Gardant Management Solutions will manage the facility. Gardant is the largest operator of affordable assisted living facilities in the country, according to Carr.
Gardant developed two of its own facilities in Indiana, in Noblesville and Newburgh. The company also attempted to build a facility in Goshen in 2017.
Carr had presented council with plans for a $15.5 million, 130-unit facility on South Berkshire Drive in September 2017. Council later approved a different tax abatement structure than the company wanted, which Carr then told them “likely kills this project.”
“When Gardant decided to do these projects in Indiana, they had a national market study analyst look at 32 Indiana markets, looking at various criteria in terms of demand, and Goshen was number three on their list,” he told council Tuesday. “And that’s why Gardant has spent so much time and cost in terms of a potential project here in Goshen, because there is significant demand for this product.”
Carr said they hope to start construction on Green Oaks in June or July, after closing on the financing. He said they expect construction to cost $16.5 million and take about 15 months.
They hope to open the facility in the third quarter of 2021. The facility is expected to generate about $50,000 a year in property taxes once it’s up and running.
The average resident is expected to be 82 years old, though anyone older than 62 is eligible to live there. Residents are expected to have an income up to 80 percent of the area median income.
Carr said they expect 90 percent of the units to use Medicaid waivers. He said that represents about $1.5 million in annual foregone revenue, substracted from $5.6 million in annual revenue they would otherwise get if the facility were 100 percent private pay.
He said the facility would have the option to convert fully to market-rate units only after a 15-year initial tax credit compliance period and a 15-year extended low income housing commitment period have both passed.
Taking care of seniors
Several people spoke in favor of the proposal, including Goshen Chamber of Commerce President Nick Kieffer and resident Larry Gautsche. Mayor Jeremy Stutsman also encouraged council to support the project.
“I do think that making sure that our seniors in our community are taken care of is an essential piece of what we do,” Stutsman said.
Other people, including a few council members, questioned the number of parking spaces included in the site plan. A variance was needed because only 54 parking spaces are planned, where 180 would normally be required.
Mike Jerabek, an architect with Worn Jerabek and Wiltse, indicated the number of spaces has proven to be enough at the 25 other assisted living facilities in the Midwest that they’ve designed. He said it’s very rare for the residents to have cars of their own, and that the number of spaces is enough for employees and visitors on a typical day.
Councilman Adam Scharf remarked that he prefers for parking not to be geared toward the more extreme use cases, and to otherwise remain vacant.
Council members also sought assurances that the city wouldn’t be liable for the $22 million bond before voting to approve it. Denise Barkdull, with bond counsel Frost Brown Todd LLC, indicated that was the case.
Recalling Gardant’s 2017 proposal, which relied on a different funding structure than the current plan, Scharf asked whether the developers would be returning with a tax abatement request later in the process. Carr said there’s no plan to come back seeking a tax abatement for the project.
