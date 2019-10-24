GOSHEN — A commitment to investing in infrastructure had Goshen leaders asking where the money would actually come from as they voted on the 2020 budget Tuesday night.
Goshen Council passed a $47 million budget on second reading, after discussing each of the funds in more detail when it was introduced earlier this month. In developing the budget, Mayor Jeremy Stutsman had urged council members to consider prioritizing road and sidewalk maintenance and other capital projects over continuing to build up reserves of cash.
“We have an exorbitant amount of projects that we could be tackling,” he said Tuesday.
Before passing the budget, council discussed shifting money into certain funds to make it available for maintenance projects. They supported increasing a capital projects fund by $325,000, on a 6-1 vote, as well as the creation of a new budget line, “supplemental sidewalks,” with $100,000 added to it.
The money for the new line came from contractual services funds usually used for the 50-50 sidewalk replacement program. Stutsman said the cost-sharing program isn’t as successful as it used to be.
Councilwoman Julia Gautsche said the city could use the money to create links between sections of walkway, which are sometimes left out of other sidewalk projects. Councilman Adam Scharf said it sounded like a fair way of allocating public money.
Question of priorities
Scharf, who suggested the $325,000 capital projects addition, also suggested adding another $55,000 to the new sidewalk line. He proposed taking $30,000 out of what the city contributes to the Goshen Chamber of Commerce and $25,000 out of the contribution to the Economic Development Corporation of Elkhart County.
He claimed the Chamber has a position which hasn’t existed for a number of years, in practice, so it doesn’t need funding for it. He also said the reduction to EDC funding would return the contribution to previous levels.
He said it was a question of priorities, and weighed how many feet of broken sidewalk could be repaired against what the money means to the organizations. He also asked council where they would take the infrastructure money from, if not there.
“It’s not an elimination,” Scharf said, “it’s a moving of funds from outside organizations to what I would suggest is a core function of our mission as the city government and the service we’re providing to taxpayers – and that we’re far, far behind on, from a structural funding standpoint.”
But Scharf withdrew his proposal after Chamber President Nick Kieffer and EDC President Chris Stager defended their organizations and the value of what they do for the city. A few other people spoke in support of the organizations as well.
Stager acknowledged that the city reduced funding to the EDC from $65,000 to $40,000 because of dissatisfaction with its former leadership, and said the organization is trying to be more aggressive now in enacting its mission in Goshen. He said EDC programs benefit the city by generating more tax revenue.
“We do commercially market all active commercial real estate above 15,000 square feet. And when we’re out at events, naturally we’re talking about Goshen’s assets and trying to represent you well, to attract business to the area,” he said. “I certainly understand the benefits of additional sidewalk, and hopefully you understand the ones related to industry.”
Kieffer said his organization focuses on commercial properties at the other end of the spectrum, the ones below 15,000 square feet. His organization would be left with a $20,000 contribution from the city under Scharf’s proposal.
“I think there’s value to what we do and what we provide,” Kieffer said. “I think there’s kind of a return on investment ... and I think it even states in the contract what it would cost the city to fulfill some of the duties that the chamber’s in partnership with. It saves the city significant dollars. I think there’s merit to that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.