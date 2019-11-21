GOSHEN — Goshen now offers a more streamlined review process for building plans, but wants to offset the $20,000 annual cost of the online system it uses.
Goshen City Council on Tuesday looked at a proposed fee schedule for technical review, which would charge developers between $250 and $500 depending on the size of the project. Council members chose not to vote on the fees yet, after debating the fairness of an additional $150 fee for resubmitting plans.
The review process is coordinated among several different departments in preparation for issuing the required permits, including building, planning, zoning, fire, storm water and engineering. It’s something that used to take no small amount of time and could lead to more than a little confusion, said Community Development Director Mark Brinson.
“If you were developing a project in Goshen, you submitted all your site plans and all your details to six different departments and each department then reviewed those plans and made comments back. That created delays to projects, it created some confusion and inconsistencies,” he said. “So this was an effort to bring everything together, have one point of entry, a standardized application process with all the criteria established up front so anybody developing a project knew exactly what those expectations were.”
Projects are now all reviewed within three weeks, observed Mayor Jeremy Stutsman. When follow-up work is needed, he said they meet the deadline close to 90 percent of the time or miss it by only a day or two.
“That’s due to just the pure volume of work that staff has,” he said. “Overall, we’ve sped up this process pretty significantly and I think it’s been good steps for the City of Goshen.”
‘We’re talking large projects’
The overhaul of the process started in 2015, with talks involving the Goshen Chamber of Commerce, city staff, the mayor’s office and developers and builders. In addition to crafting a simpler procedure, Brinson said they also talked about introducing new technology to share documents digitally instead of using bundles of paper.
Public Works Director Dustin Sailor said the online system that is now up and running allows builders and city staff to better keep track of property records, site plans and the comments made on those designs. He indicated it’s a more in-depth process than simply e-mailing around copies of pdf’s.
The digital system was something that builders and planners expressed a willingness to help fund, according to Brinson. He said the proposed fees would produce an estimated $12,000 a year in revenue, to help offset the $20,000 cost of the software as well as the staff hours spent on reviewing plans.
“There are a lot of communities that charge much more than this,” Brinson said. “And this only allows us to recover a fraction of what our actual cost is, with all the reviewers, all the staff time involved.”
He said they based the fee on the number of design documents after looking for a way to adjust the cost to the size or complexity of a project. It’s a fee structure that Chamber of Commerce President Nick Kieffer said builders are familiar with from other communities and that they expressed no concerns over.
Stutsman noted that Goshen Community Schools’s current construction project represented 120 pages of designs, which would garner a $1,000 fee out of an approximately $60 million project.
Council members asked about what was meant by the site plans and “sheets” cited in the fee ordinance, and wondered whether it wasn’t too confusing to people not in the construction field.
Stutsman and Sailor indicated that the ordinance addresses something that people doing household projects wouldn’t normally need to worry about. The planners behind major projects that it is directed at would be familiar with the terminology, such as sheets referring to blueprints, they said.
“I think that it would be next to impossible that a layperson would have to go through this process,” Stutsman said. “We’re talking large projects. There’s no shed addition to the back of a house that would have to go through this. This is for large projects – they’ve got designers, they’ve got blueprints.”
After further discussion, council voted to table the fee ordinance until after the $150 resubmission fee is changed or removed.
